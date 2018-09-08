Grab your baskets and bags, because it's National Farmer's Market Week.

Farmer's markets offer locally grown and organic products, but what is makes a product organic?

Before putting food into a grocery bag, it has to look tasty, but the tricky part is deciding if it's healthy.

Crisp County Farmer Fernando Mendez says the key to selling healthy products is how you take care of them. "We raise our products in a way that imitates Mother Nature."

He says his products are organically grown, "They're raised in an organic matter."

When shopping for produce, you have the option of going organic. Well, why buy organic produce? Experts say that if you go organic, you minimize health risk, and also minimize risks to the environment.

But what does the term "organic" mean? United States Department of Agriculture defines organic as " a labeling term that indicates that the food or product was produced without the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or other artificial agents."

North Central Health District Department of Health Dietitian Ryan Smith says if you care about how your produce is made, then go organic. "Studies actually show it's going to be very similar nutritionally to the non-organic fruits and vegetables. Typically, the concern from the public and the consumer is coming from that pesticide residue," says Smith

Smith says you can eat healthy with non-organic problems, but it does keep you away from products grown with chemicals.

Mendez says that's what he wants, too. "Our goal is to provide the healthiest meats possible to our customers and ourselves."

So next time you see the label organic, you'll have a better idea of how the products were made before you put them into your bag.

If you're interested in shopping locally for organic products, the International City Farmer's Market is one place you can go. It takes place every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Watson Boulevard at Maple Street.

