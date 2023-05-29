Just Curious: What does recycling in Macon look like?

MACON, Ga. — Climate change and reducing carbon emissions have become a top concern in recent decades. One method that can help starts with the blue trashcans dotted around Macon. Those trashcans are Ryland Enviromental's recycling bins. According to the managing partner for Ryland Environmental, James Lanier, Macon-Bibb County is partnered with Ryland to handle the recycling needs of Macon's residents. He states that in Macon, particularly the Southeast, the facilities for recycling any other products besides cardboard and paper are elsewhere.

According to Lanier, the other recycled products must be shipped overseas to China to be processed further.



Overseas shipment and rising gas prices for Lanier mean that recycling does not generate revenue but rather a hefty price tag. However, he states that at Ryland Environmental, they do it anyway because they know how important it is for the planet.



"...If we don't protect it, it won't be here long," said Lanier.



Lanier stresses that if you want to recycle, do it the right way because one wrong item can contaminate a whole load of recycling, making it completely unusable.



He says that one "greasy pizza box" or styrofoam container is enough to cause contamination.



According to the Macon-Bibb Count Solid Waste website, items such as paper, food, and beverage cans can be recycled; however, grocery bags and glass can't be.



To get a blue trash can of your own and learn more about recycling, visit the Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste website.