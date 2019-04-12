MACON, Ga. —

This report has been contributed by Rylee Kirk, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

Scott Mitchell is one of the co-founders of Macon Pride.

“We want everyone to feel welcomed, loved, accepted, celebrated,” Mitchell said.

Macon Pride has existed for just over a year. The organization aims to shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community in Macon.

“Our mission is to show the diverse group of people here in Macon, Georgia. To show how beautiful it is when people can come together and maybe be different and it be okay,” he said.

Mitchell said Macon Pride focuses on creating a better environment for kids to grow up in.

“One of our main goals is to make sure kids growing up today don’t have the same experiences some of us had growing up,” Mitchell said.

The group organizes events for the Macon community like drag shows, but their biggest event is the Macon Pride Festival in Third Street Park.

The first festival was a test run to see how Macon reacted, Mitchell said.

“We had a tremendously overwhelming response, so next year we’re actually growing it to a four-day festival,” he said.

If you’re interested in living in a diverse community, then Mitchell says Macon Pride is for you.

“It’s a place where people can be who they are without any judgment, you can take off masks, you can be yourself and you’re going to be loved and appreciated just the way you are,” Mitchell said.

MORE JUST CURIOUS

Just Curious: How is ESOL taught in Macon-Bibb County?

Just Curious: Where did all the decorations at Ingleside Village Pizza come from?

Just Curious: How do Macon's cherry blossom trees grow?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.