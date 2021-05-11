Just Curious: What is the history of Burke Mansion?

The house has been used as an antique shop, a cancer rehabilitation center, and a drug rehabilitation facility

MACON, Ga. — This report has been contributed by Samantha Homcy, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

If you drive around downtown Macon, it's a sure bet that you've gone up (or down) Georgia Avenue. You've probably passed by a large mansion with a rounded porch too, but do you know what it is?

Burke Mansion is now the home of a bed-and-breakfast, but the historic Macon hotel has served a variety of purposes over the years.

The house, located on Georgia Avenue, was built in 1887 by T.C. Burke, an Irish immigrant and construction worker who found fortune in a paint and hardware store.

Burke started a family raised his two daughters, Mae and Martina, in the house.

The house was used as an antique shop, a cancer rehabilitation center, and a drug rehabilitation facility before the bed-and-breakfast opened.

“This place has been kind of known for a loving, nurturing place," Jessica Slaughter, the innkeeper of Burke Mansion. “It kind of fits into a bed and breakfast, to take care of people.”

The house is part of the National Register for Historic Places and features a rounded front porch designed by Neel Reid, individually designed suites, and antique collections.

“I love how peaceful it is,” Slaughter said. “When you’re here, you feel like you’re just at a homey-feeling place.”

The house has been renovated four times and sees a steady stream of guests, many of whom return after their first visit.

“As many times as you come here, when you look around you still see something new every day and it just wows you,” Slaughter said. “There’s always something new to find.”