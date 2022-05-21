Here's what items you shouldn't leave in a hot car

On average, June and July summer day temperatures can exceed 100 degrees, which means your car can get up to 150 degrees.

MACON, Ga. — As it starts to heat up, your car temperature could rise to two times the temperature outside, and there are some items scientists say you should never leave in your car.

Things you shouldn't leave in your car include items like plastic water bottles, which can release harmful chemicals into the liquid in the container when hot.

Lotions, medications, and even sunscreen are a no-no as heat can shorten the shelf life of the product.

And here's another one you might not have heard before -- sunglasses! Leaving behind your favorite pair of shades can cause warping of the plastic and can sometimes break the lens itself.

Those items aren't the only things you should never leave in a car; lighters, chocolate, and other food items make the list too.

Another thing you should never leave in a hot car? Pressurized containers.

We did a little experiment to see how hot it needs to be for a can of biscuits to bust inside a car. We found that in Georgia heat, the car made it up to 130 degrees when the first can busted.

These are all important reminders, but perhaps the most important thing you should never leave in a car in freezing or hot temperatures are babies, toddlers, or pets.

One way to remind yourself to take a child or pet out of a car when you get out is to place an important item, like a phone, next to them in the backseat. You'll most likely remember to grab it before you go.

There are also different devices you can buy online to remind you.

Other items you shouldn't leave in a hot car include beach gear, electronics, plants, art supplies, cosmetics, pet food, batteries, or aerosol cans.