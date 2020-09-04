WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is warning businesses to be careful about serving customers one for the road.

In a Facebook post, the city said they've been hearing about places selling liquor and mixed drinks in to-go cups, which is against the law.

So what exactly is allowed?

Brian O'Leary, who owns Growler USA in Kathleen, said sales are down about 90%.

"We made some adjustments, obviously, to our operations, and our number one goal right now is more or less just to cover our cost of labor so that we’re providing a decent working wage for those employees that continue to want to work," said O'Leary.

He said most of their curbside orders are for food, but they do still have people asking for beer.

"We have to follow the city's guidance and currently it's still just growlers of our draft beer and we do have wine. However, everything has to be in a sealed container when it leaves."

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the only alcohol restaurants and bars can sell to-go is unopened beer and wine.

"We do get a lot of requests for the to-go margaritas," said O'Leary.

But, according to the law, they can't fulfill those requests. O'Leary said they are making sure they're following the rules.

The Department of Revenue and Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner say selling "distilled spirits" for curbside pickup is prohibited.

That means no liquor and no mixed drinks in to-go cups.

"If an officer stops you and you find that the cap or the cork is off, you run the chance of being charged with an open container," said Wagner.

That is a misdemeanor.

According to Georgia law, the punishment will be a fine up to $200 and two points added to your driver's license.

Chief Wagner also says if you are a business caught selling liquor or an open container to go, you run the risk of losing your liquor license.

