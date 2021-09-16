Which leaves are the first to drop in the fall?

Fall brings with it some beautiful colors, but not all leaves make the cut.

MACON, Ga. — Fall is full of wonderful things like cool, crisp air, pumpkin spice, and of course... the changing colors of the leaves. But you might notice some trees are already starting to lose their leaves.

Trees that hold onto their leaves and bring us the beautiful fall landscapes are evergreen trees. Here in Georgia, our evergreen trees are pine, hemlock, hollies, and the Southern magnolia.

The trees that typically have leaves fall as the season inches closer are deciduous trees like oak, cherry blossom, ash, and maple trees.

Before they eventually turn loose, they first change colors. The shorter days that come with fall and winter prevent chlorophyll production.

Chlorophyll gives leaves their green color. Less chlorophyll allows more reds and oranges to shine through, giving us the beautiful colors of fall.

The amount of moisture in the soil also affects autumn colors. A warm wet spring, and warm sunny fall days with cool nights should produce the most brilliant autumn colors.