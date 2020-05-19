MACON, Ga. — Looking ahead to Memorial Day, many of you on Facebook said you'll be loading up your cars and headed to the beach, while others will stay at home.

Christy DeLong says she is ready for a change of scenery.

"We had been wanting to get out of the house, away from here."

So she is loading her car and heading to Panama City on Saturday.

She says none of the condos are allowed to open yet, so she is staying in a hotel.

"I checked in yesterday with the lady at the hotel, and most of all the restaurants are open. They're up to 50% capacity. The outside bars and so forth are open," says DeLong.

Many people on social media also say they are heading to their favorite beach or the lake, while others say they are going to stay home and enjoy their pool and do some grilling.

But Montrea Waiters with AAA says they do expect to see cars driving up and down the interstate this weekend.

"We are gonna see more folks on the road this weekend in states where they're allowed to travel," but not nearly as many as in a typical year.

"Even though you have states that have opened up and some are opening up slowly, you know, people are still very apprehensive even about traveling from state to state," says Waiters.

She says the lowest travel date on record was on Memorial Day back in 2009.

"We had 31 million people who traveled either by car or by plane during that time and that was towards the end of the Great Recession."

DeLong says she's not nervous about being around people on the beach, as long as they keep their distance.

"I'm actually looking forward to it -- seeing people and having a little bit of normalcy would be nice."

Waiters also says AAA wants to remind everyone that even though this Memorial Day looks different, it's still important to follow the hands-free law and avoid drinking and driving.

