Here's what to do in a public shooting

ATLANTA — A mass shooting at a New York supermarket may have many wondering what to do if we find ourselves in a similar situation.

A national public safety expert said don't try to overtake the shooter, or you could get killed. Instead, try to find shelter or remove yourself from the situation.

Saturday's shooting in Buffalo shocked many in metro Atlanta, and on Thursday, a similar scene happened at a Stonecrest shopping center parking lot. Two people were shot and injured.

“It appeared that he was running away, firing his weapon," Cedric Alexander said.

Former DeKalb County Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander watched surveillance video of the shopping center shooting exclusively obtained by 11Alive.

"Just the brazenness of it in broad daylight, the reckless display of the use of a firearm just should be totally unacceptable in any community," Alexander said.

Those who work in the shopping center responded to it in different ways.

"I was going to try to get his license plate, but when I was walking in the street, he kind of pulled off real quick and made me jump on the curb," said David DePriest.

DePriest is a barber at 100 Degrees Barber Shop.

“I guess definitely be more vigilant because I think, what else can you do if something unexpected like that happens?" said Kara Scott, a manager at Fancy Pop.

Alexander said whether it's a parking lot in DeKalb County or a grocery store in New York, it's important to find some sort of shelter wherever you are.

"Any time that you find yourself in one of these types of situations, is that make sure that you take cover first," Alexander said. "Make sure that you find some safe space for yourself or whomever else you may be with."

"In situations like that, you have bullets that are flying. You have ricochet bullets that could easily still injure or hurt someone in a very deadly way," Alexander said.

Alexander also has advice on what you shouldn't do.

"No one should run towards it," Alexander said. "That is not something anyone needs to do. You need to be running away from it. Calling 911. Notifying others."

Another tip is to always pay attention to where the entrances and exits are when in a public place.