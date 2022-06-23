What to do this week (June 23-30)

From watercolors to yoga to jazz to crafting, the first week of Hot Macon Summer is packed.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Summer is truly upon us (as if the daily 100-degree temperatures didn’t tell us that already) and the city is turning out some really great events. From watercolors to yoga to jazz to crafting, the first week of Hot Macon Summer is packed.

Thursday, June 23

Watercolor and Wine at the 567 Center

Learn to create a 9 x 12 watercolor painting of a hermit crab in a fun, relaxed setting at the 567 Center. No painting experience required. Artist Brandi Byrom will provide an outline of the crab and guide you through the steps. Bring a beverage of your choice to enjoy while you paint. $25 includes all materials for the class (except your beverage), and the workshop lasts about 2 hours.

7-9:30 p.m.; $25; Register at the567center.org/art-classes; 456 First St., 31201; the567center.org; 238-6051

Friday, June 24

African Americana and Magnolia Moon at Grant’s Lounge

African Americana pulls their sound from rock and roll, fashion, film and internet subcultures. Magnolia Moon is a Macon-based four-piece band that pulls its inspiration from the rock music of the 1960s and 1970s. See both bands perform at Grant’s before the play this summer’s Bragg Jam concert crawl.

9 p.m.; $10 General Admission tickets at seetickets.us; 576 Poplar St., 31201; historicgrants.com; 746-9191

Buti Yoga with Elizabeth at Sparks Yoga

Have you heard of “Buti” yoga, yet? Buti Yoga is a blend of yoga, cardio, tribal dance, conditioning, and deep abdominal toning.

“Buti” translates to a “cure that has been hidden or kept secret,” believing that the only true cure comes from deep within ourselves. One of the premises in Buti is to draw on primal energies and movement to nurture our bodies and allow them to thrive. This energetic class is great for all levels and is especially recommended for anyone looking to try a non-traditional yoga class.

5:30-6:30 p.m.; $18 Drop-In Class; 1044 Washington Ave.; Sparksyogamacon.com; 250-3028

Saturday, June 25

Lettering and Good Vibes Workshop at Fall Line Brewing

Join local artist Mama Hawk Draws (Erin Hawkins) for a lettering workshop filled with good vibes and happy hippies.

Erin teaches the attendees the fundamentals of typography, how to create compositions by pairing different lettering styles, and other tips and tricks for creating beautiful type treatments. By the end of the class, attendees will have a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to create lettering for a tie-dye-inspired artwork.

Space is limited to ensure there is time for personal instruction. The ticket includes admission to the two-hour workshop, a pen to take home, and a final project ready to show off to others. The class will be for beginners, but all skill levels are welcome

9:30-11:30 a.m.; $28 tickets are available at mamahawkdraws.com; 567 Plum St., 31201; 200-1957

Moonshine Still Reunion at Society Garden

For one night only, the boys of Moonshine Still are reuniting. This local favorite jam band was together from 1996-2007 and at their peak played 200 shows per year across the country. In addition, they released three full-length albums and one live album. Come see these local legends while you can.

8:30-11:30 p.m.; $17 General Admission at eventbrite.com; 2389 Ingleside Ave., 31204; societygarden.com; 508-7095

Sunday, June 26

Sandy Buckner & The Game at the Douglass Theatre

Catch some sultry summer jazz in the front courtyard of the Douglass Theatre on Sunday with Sandy Buckner & The Game. Buckner, a native of Forsyth Ga., describes her sound as “neo soul” with some Erika Badu and Jill Scott influences. Make sure to bring a chair and plenty of water as it’s sure to be a hot one.

7 p.m.; Free; 355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., 31201; douglasstheatre.org; 742-2000

Tuesday, June 28

How to Use Canva Hosted by NewTown Macon

NewTown Macon’s digital marketing specialist will instruct attendees on how to use (and get the most out of) the digital graphics platform, Canva. Attendees will leave the class knowing how to create graphics, have your brand guides set in Canva, and more. A great way to spend an evening for a small business owner looking to expand their marketing on a tight budget.

4 p.m.; Free with registration here; 555 Poplar St., 31201; newtownmacon.com; 722-9909

DineOUT & ShopOUT for Pride

Macon retailers and restaurants are teaming up and donating 10% of their sales on Tuesday to Macon Pride, an organization that works to,“advance unity, visibility and self-esteem among LGBTQIA+ persons and our allies and to promote a positive image in the Middle Georgia area through community activities and service.” Participating locations include: Travis Jean Emporium, Macon Bagels, JBA, Reboot Retrocade & Bar, Kay-Lynn Massage Studio, and others.

Tuesday hours may vary with vendors. We recommend calling ahead.