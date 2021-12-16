What warrants say about 4 arrested in connection to fatal Macon Mall shooting

Arrest warrants obtained by 13WMAZ show that the 14-year-old who was arrested had stolen the gun from 17-year-old Ken'ya Carter before the shooting happened.

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has obtained the warrants for four people arrested this week in the August 1 homicide at the Macon Mall food court.

Bibb County arrest warrants say the 14-year-old boy stole a gun from another teenager, then shot and killed Quentavious Moore with it.

According to the warrants, some time before August 1, the 14-year-old allegedly stole the gun from 17-year-old Ken'ya Carter.

On August 1, Carter and two brothers, Quentavious and Kowasis Moore saw the younger boy at the Mall food court.

Then, the warrant says, as they were fighting, the 14-year-old fired at Quentavious Moore as he tried to run away.

Moore died at a Macon hospital.

The warrant says 39-year-old Shantelle Cherry hid the gun after being questioned by officers.

Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Moore, Carter and the 14-year-old all face murder charges.

Cherry is charged with false statements and tampering with evidence.

The 14-year-old is at a youth detention center and the other three are at the Bibb County Jail without bond. At this time, 13WMAZ is not releasing the name of the 14-year-old.