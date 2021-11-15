'We do find laughter in the sadness': Group of Central Georgia moms come together to support each other as their children battle cancer

From contacts and resources to phone calls and even fundraising, these moms will stop at nothing to help each other.

MACON, Ga. — After each of their children got diagnosed with cancer, a group of moms quickly learned there is strength in numbers.

"What we have found in each other is just, there is no amount of money, priceless," says Hailey Allen. Her daughter Hailey Holder Allen has been fighting a rare cancer since she was a year old.

"We laugh, we cry, we yell," says Tiffany Milton.

Shortly after her son Keason got diagnosed with the same rare cancer as Hailey, the two moms immediately formed a bond.

"When I started, I had Ashley, Kyler's mom. She reached out to me, and she kind of started all of this because she showed me what I wanted to be to someone else," says Allen.

Over time, their group expanded to now about a dozen. They lean on each other through the questions, the struggles, and the fear as they watch their children battle cancer.

While all of their children's cancers and treatments may differ, these moms go through challenges and emotions that only they can share.

"As a mom you can just tell," says Allen. "There's just a look that says your whole world is crumbling."

If one mom does crumble, the others are there to pick her back up.

"If one mom is not emotionally available, then another mom steps in," says Allen.

"We all have different resources to share," says Jamie Hibbitts.

Her son Trevor got diagnosed with Leukemia as a junior in high school. When an infection later landed him in the ICU, Hibbitts says the support was unmatched.

"I got calls and text messages every day," she says.

From contacts and research to phone calls and even fundraising, they'll stop at nothing to help each other.

"It's very easy to be selfish because you're fighting for your child, but I think that is what's so great about us," says Allen.

Even in some of the most difficult moments, like losing 16-year-old Emma Mosely, the group finds strength in each other. Many of them even wore matching shirts to Emma's funeral to show her family their support.

From late night hospital chats to girls' nights, these moms find ways to lean on each other.

"We do find laughter in the sadness at some points and that helps," says Hibbitts.

It's not a group they ever wanted to have to join, but now, it's one they could never imagine their lives without.

"There's just a love that could never be replicated between all of us," says Allen.