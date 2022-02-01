What will happen to Macon's old Ramada Hotel?

Thursday, the owner of the old Ramada hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

MACON, Ga. — As a new boutique hotel opens in downtown Macon, discussions continue over what to do with a prominent sight of the downtown Macon skyline--the old Ramada hotel.

After a decade of sitting vacant, the fate of the old hotel building became even more uncertain this past week.

Thursday, the owner of the old Ramada hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

If it's approved, Chapter 11 would protect owner Ruby Sangha from his creditors while he works up a plan to pay the hotel's debts.

According to court documents, the hotel's debts include more than $67,000 in unpaid Bibb County taxes.

It was just last August that the Canadian businessman told 13WMAZ he poured more than $12 million into renovations.

"It's totally changed -- all new flooring, all the crown molding instead of wallpaper, paint," Sangha said.

Shortly after our interview, he said he was running out of money, so he put the place up for sale.

"Now, it's been sitting there for years and years and years," said Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

Lucas is right. It's been sitting vacant for going on a decade now, so many wonder--will the county step in to help?

Many commissioners say the county does not need to step in to help Sangha save the building.

"I don't think we should put any money up for it," said Commissioner Al Tillman.

"What you would do with it now? I'm just not sure because the amount of money it would take to get it back in shape," said Commissioner Valerie Wynn.

Mayor Lester Miller even floated the idea of demolition-- something Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison says may be the only option.

"The best case scenario for this building may be to appear in some kind of film -- an explosion where it's leveled out," Mayor Lester Miller told 13WMAZ in October.

Commissioner Lucas says she's urging the county's Urban Development Authority, the Industrial Authority, and Macon-Bibb's administration to figure out the best option for the building sooner rather than later.

"They need to come back with some possibilities as far as putting it being placed in the hands of someone else who can either tear it down if it's in such disrepair that it can't be salvaged or come up with a plan for renovation," Lucas said.

As we mentioned, Hotel Forty Five got a $23 million bond deal to help get construction off the ground.

In this case, Morrison says the UDA along with the Industrial Authority offered the Ramada's owner a deal back in 2014. He says Sangha walked away from the deal.

We reached out to Sangha. He did not respond.