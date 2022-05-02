What would happen in Georgia if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would make Georgia one of 13 states where abortions would be immediately illegal or severely restricted.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leaked draft of a possible Supreme Court ruling shows the court may vote this year to overturn Roe v. Wade – the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

In Georgia, the Supreme Court decision could speed up the state’s heartbeat bill going into effect, which would ban abortion altogether after six weeks.

When news of the leaked draft broke, people had a lot to say.

“I wasn’t shocked, I was more disgusted than anything,” said Alexandria Hamilton.

She’s a mother and although she’s never considered an abortion, she calls herself ‘pro-choice.’

“It’s not a man's business, more specifically, a white man’s business to have any kind of say so over my reproductive rights. They’re not carrying the children,” she said.

Others welcome Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“We would advocate for rolling back the ruling of Roe v. Wade,” said Ricardo Davis.

Davis is the president of the board for Georgia Right to Life – an anti-abortion group.

"We're in favor of it in particular because every pre-born child is a person deserving of legal protection,” said Davis.

Under Roe v. Wade, a fetus is considered a natural person once it’s born. The 1973 ruling protects the right to an abortion up until fetal viability, which is around 24 weeks.

“If the decision is according to the leaked documents that have come out, it would send it back to the states and the ‘heartbeat bill’ would then be implemented into law,” said state representative Heath Clark.

Clark has supported Georgia’s heartbeat law, which was passed in 2020. The law would ban abortions after six weeks when doctors detect a heartbeat. Critics say that’s before most women even know they’re pregnant.

“Basically, there would be no further action needed on the legislators’ part or the governor’s part. The bill has already been passed and signed,” said Clark.

