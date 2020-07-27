Ashley Nelson is just one of many parents across the country turning their living rooms into a classroom this year. She's excited, but says it can be overwhelming

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Students around the country and the state are preparing to head back to school either online or in the classroom.

Some are taking a different route with homeschooling.

Ashley Nelson is just one of many parents turning their living rooms into a classroom this year.

She says she and her husband aren't happy with the way their son, Kyler, was progressing in the school system.

Homeschooling has been on their minds for a while, but the COVID-19 pandemic solidified their decision.

"I spent the better part of four weeks late in the night on my own time researching different curriculums," says Nelson.

Georgia law requires parents to teach math, English, science, social studies and reading, but you can include any other subjects of your choice.

She says there are options for every budget.

"I was very overwhelmed at first with all of the different options and all of the different costs of everything -- it really can be as cheap or expensive as you want it to be."

Nelson says the cheaper you go, the more time it takes to buy the books and piece together the curriculum yourself.

She chose classes that are faith-based, but she says there are options for everyone.

Nelson says it's nice because for the first time in a while, they have a plan that won't change because of the virus.

She says her 7-year-old can't wait to get started.

"The educational part of things, he's super-excited because he got to have a huge say in different things that he wanted to learn about," like zoology and astronomy for his science classes.

According to the Georgia Department of Education's website, to home school your child, you must sign a declaration of intent and the school year must include 180 days of at least four-and-a-half hours of learning per day.

The teacher must also have a high school diploma or a GED.

Nelson says she joined lots of Facebook groups for parents who home school their kids and she's gotten so much advice from them.

One, she says don't try to recreate the classroom. Make it your own while making sure you are meeting the educational standards.

Two, routine is more important than a rigid schedule. She says nitpicking everything will take away time from learning.

Three, she says take time to plan out the curriculum because it can be overwhelming.

She says looking up reviews online really helped her find what will work best for Kyler.

Nelson says if this year goes well, she hopes to continue homeschooling at least until her son starts middle school.

Looking for resources to get started?

Homeschool Central helps connect homeschoolers in area.

Home School Legal Defense Association provides homeschooling laws in Georgia.

Ambleside Online provides a free homeschool curriculum based on the teachings of Charlotte Mason, who promoted a three-pronged approach to education emphasizing atmosphere, discipline and life.

HS Advisor matches students with curriculum that fits their needs.

Homeschool.com provides reviews to homeschooling curriculum.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.