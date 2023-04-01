'Should I or shouldn't I get it?' What you need to know about the Constitutional Carry Law

Governor Kemp signed "senate bill 319" in April of last year. Most people refer to it as "Constitutional Carry." It means the state doesn't keep Georgians who can legally have a gun from carrying one. That means-- you don't need a permit.



"Should I or shouldn't I get it? A lot of my answer comes if you're crossing state lines or not. If you do, you should get it," Shephard said.



William Shephard is a trainer at Eagle Gun Range. He recommends getting a permit-- even though you're not required to-- especially if you travel out of state.



"I travel, so I have to have it to cross lines. I don't want to have to worry about every states laws. Because I know certain states honor the carry license," Shephard said.



Georgia's border states-- and others-- recognize the state permits. But not all states have Constitutional Carry. Matthew Sims, who owns Red Roo Defense, agrees with Shephard.



"Until everybody goes Constitutional Carry, then it's just as easy to keep the permit," Sims said.



And if you haven't gotten the carry permit. Sims believes getting one will save gun owners time.



"I have to put on the paperwork the license number, what kind of license it is, the expiration date, and indicate on the form I did not have to run that background check because you have that permit," Sims said.



But remember-- Georgians who want a gun still need a background check.

"Do you have to get a background check? Yes, you do. You still have to," Shephard said.



"It's quicker to purchase a firearm if you have a carry license because your background check has already been performed. If you don't have a carry license, then your background check will be performed here in the store," Shephard said.