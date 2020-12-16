What you need to know about traffic, parking for VP Mike Pence's Macon rally

Your commute may take a little longer Thursday afternoon

MACON, Ga. — If your commute takes you near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, you might hit a slight delay Thursday afternoon.

That's because Vice President Mike Pence will be in Macon for a Defend the Majority rally campaigning for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Doors open at noon and the program starts at 2 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will be affected from 11 a.m. until around 6 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid Industrial Park Drive during that time to “alleviate the impact of traffic” on businesses in the area.

Drivers should also be prepared for delays along 247, Industrial Highway and Cochran Field Road as the event is underway.

If you’re planning on attending the rally, you are asked to enter the assigned parking areas from Cochran Field Road to Airport Drive.

Attendees are asking to park in those areas only, or your vehicle may be towed at your expense.