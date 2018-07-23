MACON — Voters across the state are getting ready to vote for state runoffs and offices right in our own backyard.

Jeanetta Watson with the Board of Elections says her workers have been working for three months to get ready for Tuesday.

The Bibb County Board of Elections spent Monday making sure everything was ready for the Tuesday runoff election.

"In the back area, in the back of the building, that's where all the poll workers are going right now, to pick up their poll worker supplies," Watson said.

Over 400 machines have been activated across 31 locations.

Before you vote, here are some things you need to know:

"Headed to the polls, they need to know where you vote, what polling location they are assigned to," Watson said. "The polling locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m."

Before you leave home, you want to make sure you have a valid state ID or state Identification card.

You can also use a valid military ID or Passport.

If you do not have identification, you can actually come go to the Board of Electors office and they can issue you a temporary ID.

Before you vote, it is also important to know you can not change your party affiliation on election day.

"If a voter voted a republican or democratic ballot in the May primary, the law provides they must vote a republican or democratic ballot in the runoff," Watson said.

Watson said most voters want to pick a political party or choose to pick a political party because the non-partisan ballot only has the candidates not running by party.

If you voted early or absentee, more than 2,000 early votes have already been counted and will count for the final vote for whichever candidate you choose.

If you run into any problems, you can call the Bibb County Board of Elections at 478-621-6622, and if the line is busy the board recommends calling again and being patient.

