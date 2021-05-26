Cheering on your Houston County graduate this weekend? Here's what you need to know

All five Houston County graduation ceremonies will be in Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds May 28 and 29.

PERRY, Ga. — Houston County seniors are gearing up to cross the finish line and get their diplomas this weekend.

Brenley Fouse will walk across the stage in Reaves Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds Friday afternoon with her classmates.

"It's cool to be able to start a new chapter, but it's a lot of change at the same time," she said.

After four years of marching band, tennis and sitting with her friends every day at lunch, she says leaving is bittersweet.

"I've had such a great experience at Perry High School," Fouse said. "You don't know what you've got until you're done with it."

For family and friends who are coming to the fairgrounds to cheer on their graduates this weekend, there are some things you need to know.

The weekend kicks off with Veterans High School on Friday at 4 p.m.

Perry High School is next at 8 p.m.

Then, bright and early at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Houston County High seniors walk across the stage.

Northside's graduation is at 12:30 p.m. and Warner Robins High School wraps it all up at 4:30 p.m.

Veterans, Houston County and Warner Robins students, family and friends are asked to park at the North gate, while Perry and Northside need to park and enter from the South gate.

The May Days on the Midway carnival is still going on at the fairgrounds, so they're asking people to really pay attention to where they're supposed to park to keep traffic under control.

They will also have trams running to bring you to and from the parking lots, with a handicapped parking lot behind the Georgia Grown building.

Doors open one hour before each ceremony and you're asked not to arrive any earlier than that.

All groups will be socially-distanced and the district has added 30 minutes between schools to sanitize the arena.

Each graduate gets six tickets, which you must have to enter.

You can catch all five ceremonies on livestream at the school district's website.

Finally, make sure you're leaving balloons, posters, or noisemakers at home.

As for Fouse, as she prepares to start at Mercer University in the fall to study biomedical engineering, she has some advice for the incoming freshman class.