What you need to know: Upcoming lane shifts, closures at I-75, I-16 interchange

Instead of going left for I-16, you'll now go right, about 1000 feet earlier.

MACON, Ga. — People driving through Macon will now experience a shift in lanes at the I-16, I-75 interchange as part of the ongoing Interchange Improvement Project.

This change will have people exit to the right, instead of the left, to make it onto I-16.

Maconites say they have mixed feelings about the possible traffic that could come with it.

"I looked forward to the 16 and 75 split knowing it was closer to home, and so since home is Macon now, I feel it's very much so a part of Macon and a rite of passage for anyone who wants to visit," Kendra Castelow said.

Starting Monday night, if you're heading south on I-75 towards Macon, the I-16 exit is moving from the left side of the highway to the right.

G-DOT says exit 165, the I-75 south exit to I-16 east, will be moved around 1,000 feet north of where it currently sits.

Castelow moved to Macon almost 20 years ago, but used to pass through town growing up.

She says although the changing traffic patterns can be a headache, she feels like it's necessary.

"I believe they've done the best job they can do with the time and the space that they have, so I believe everything is very purposeful and you can see a lot of planning going on," Castelow said.

Weston Stroud was raised in Macon, and moved back within the last five years.

"I live in the North Highlands area, so every time I turn off of North Ave, I always have to deal with the traffic and it probably takes at least five minutes just taking that righthand turn around Kroger," he says.

He says the traffic has made his daily commutes more difficult, and this shift could create more congestion..

"It makes it worse, because people aren't used to the pattern, and then I feel like a lot of people have been inside due to COVID. So, now people are coming out and seeing these different lane changes and traffic patterns and it slows down the commute," he said.

The lane shift will take place from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.