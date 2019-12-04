MACON, Ga. — Saturday is the annual Magnolia Soap Box Derby race in Macon. Robert Grant's got an idea. His mind is in constant gear to design and build his version of a soap box derby car. "I wanted to do it since I was very young," he said.

Grant, by nature, is an inventor and he used those creative skills for the nuts and bolts of the operation.

"The brakes I'm really excited about because they're from a bicycle, but I've retrofitted them to fit wheelbarrow tires," he explained. "We also have to chop our axles off because they're sticking out way too far, but I get really scared of doing things and cutting things off that I can't reverse."

They've logged over 100 hours building their car. "It's been a lot of work -- it's been fun, but it's been a challenge. It's been a real, just crazy, challenge," Grant recalled. "I've done a lot of things that have tested me, but this really surprised me how difficult it is."

To make sure all that hard work paid off, the group took the orange box on wheels for a test drive down a pretty steep hill. "I think I've got a little too much tension on the wheels, but we can loosen them up so we can get some more speed, but that was a great test. It didn't break and everyone's safe. We're good, awesome," Robert said with a smile.