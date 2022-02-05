What's changed? | State of voting in Georgia

As we approach the May primaries, we are taking a closer look at key legislation passed to make voting more secure.

MACON, Ga. — As polls open Monday morning, we're taking a look back at what's changed since the 2020 election for voters.

You likely remember that all eyes turned to Georgia when former President Donald Trump asked state officials to overturn the election results. Since then, the state put new voting laws in place, one's that Georgia's Republican leaders say will help maintain the integrity of the voting process.

"Raffensperger, something really strange with him, and your RINO Governor Brian Kemp who has been a complete disaster on election integrity," Former President Donald Trump said of Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, while referring to the governor as a "Republican In Name Only".

Back in 2021 Former President Trump continued to question Georgia's election results. Those numbers helped President Joe Biden carry the state and become president-elect.

Back in December 2020, The Georgia Secretary of State's Office certified the election results for a third time. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger repeatedly stated the election was not stolen, and several independent investigations found no evidence that voter fraud affected the outcome.

With Biden in office, the focus shifted back to election integrity, and Georgia Republicans passed Senate Bill 202.

"The election had been getting tighter and tighter over the years, but this raises the specter of suspicion who were not accustomed to democrats wining statewide races," Professor of political science at Mercer University Chris Grant said.

Grant says more absente ballots lead to more people voting, but Georgia's Republicans say their new law fixes loopholes in the voting system.

"Georgians want to know they have confidence in their elections process. democrats, republicans and people that are not affiliated with a party. They want to have secure, successful and fair elections and that's what we have in Georgia," Governor Brian Kemp said during a past interview with 13WMAZ.

While others felt the law infringed on the rights of voters.

"We are calling it Jim Crowe 2.0, it is simply a reflection of some of the formers things that were put in place to hinder us from voting," Pastor Paul Little said.

Some of the key points of the law include:

1) When you apply for an absentee ballot you must supply an ID number like the one on your Georgia Drivers license.

2) The law limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes

3) It tightens the window for requesting and mailing your absentee ballot.

4) Details the times for early voting.