What's closed on MLK Day?

Here's a look at some of the things that do not open on the holiday honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

ATLANTA — MLK Day is today, and the federal holiday means that many offices, government agencies and services will be closed.

One of the places most commonly asked about, the post office, is closed and no mail will be coming to your mail box today. Amazon also takes a day off from deliveries, with MLK Day being one of seven paid company holidays.

FedEx and UPS, however, are operating.

Many also wonder about the stock market - that's closed today, though of course international markets are still open. Many banks also observe the holiday, with Truist (SunTrust and BB&T) branches and Bank of America branches among those closed.

QUICK REFERENCE

Post office/Amazon deliveries : Closed

: Closed UPS/FedEx : Open

: Open Stock market : Closed

: Closed International markets : Open

: Open Banks : Mostly closed, but check your specific branch

: Mostly closed, but check your specific branch Retailers like Target and Walmart : Open

: Open Grocery stores like Publix and Kroger : Open

: Open Fast food and beverage: Open

Many other private businesses remain open for MLK Day - for the most part just do a quick Google search if you're planning to go somewhere, but a number of prominent ones that remain open include grocery stores like Publix and Kroger, retailers like Walmart and Target, and fast food and beverage chains like McDonald's and Starbucks.

If you're looking for any kind of government services, those will all be closed in accordance with the federal holiday.