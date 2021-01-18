What's closed on MLK Day?

ATLANTA — MLK Day is today, and the federal holiday means that many offices, government agencies and services will be closed.
One of the places most commonly asked about, the post office, is closed and no mail will be coming to your mail box today. Amazon also takes a day off from deliveries, with MLK Day being one of seven paid company holidays.
Many also wonder about the stock market - that's closed today, though of course international markets are still open. Many banks also observe the holiday, with Truist (SunTrust and BB&T) branches and Bank of America branches among those closed.
QUICK REFERENCE
- Post office/Amazon deliveries: Closed
- UPS/FedEx: Open
- Stock market: Closed
- International markets: Open
- Banks: Mostly closed, but check your specific branch
- Retailers like Target and Walmart: Open
- Grocery stores like Publix and Kroger: Open
- Fast food and beverage: Open
Many other private businesses remain open for MLK Day - for the most part just do a quick Google search if you're planning to go somewhere, but a number of prominent ones that remain open include grocery stores like Publix and Kroger, retailers like Walmart and Target, and fast food and beverage chains like McDonald's and Starbucks.
If you're looking for any kind of government services, those will all be closed in accordance with the federal holiday.
In Atlanta, there are a number of historical sites and centers associated with Dr. King, and those are closed - though not necessarily because of the holiday. The buildings of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park - his boyhood home on Auburn Ave. and Ebenezer Baptist Church - are closed due to COVID-19, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights is always closed on Mondays.