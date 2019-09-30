PERRY, Ga. — This year, the Georgia National Fair is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Many people have grown to expect funnel cakes and corn dogs, but here are five new attractions you might want to check out.

Taylor's Cotton Candy Stand will be one of the first food stands you'll see at the fair this year.

Yuliya Taylor says she's almost been there from the very beginning -- 29 years to be exact.

"There's another building and another building; there is more stuff every time. What else are they going to do next year and the next year," said Taylor.

The Georgia National Fair is bringing back fan favorites, but also bringing in some new things to get your attention.

1. Two new food stands will be out for you to enjoy: The Shrimp Shack and Schenck's Icee Stand.

2. A trick rope performance by Loop Rawlins has been added to the acts.

3. You'll get to see Georgia blacksmith Trenton Tye perform his craft. He owns a shop and runs a YouTube channel called "Purgatory Ironworks."

4. You'll get to see a tiger act from Nergers Tigers, which includes two rare Siberian Tigers.

5. And there will be a fairy who passes out chocolate to kids.

Taylor says whether families are looking for something new or something they've come to expect, like her pink cotton candy, this year's fair will have something for everyone.

"The atmosphere, the family, the people who are coming in see the lights in kids' eyes, and the animals who are in the barns, and they get to milk the cows. That's what it's all about, there are no other places where they can do that," said Taylor.

Taylor says they began setting up this weekend, but other vendors and performers will start trickling in this week.

The Georgia National Fair kicks off in Perry Thursday at 3 p.m.

