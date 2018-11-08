Rain washed away a Macon dirt road earlier this week, causing many problems for some local residents. Anthony Harris is in a wheelchair, and he says he feels trapped and the road needs a permanent fix. On Article Circle, there is only one way in and one way out.

"I got a call from my aunt and she said I need to rush in because the road was washing away," said Harris.

Anthony Harris says sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning the rain came in and the road washed out. He says his kids missed two days of school because of it.

"It's totally unacceptable because the little children, they are not responsible for any of this ," said Harris.

Macon-Bibb Engineer David Fortson says the landlord and the county have to settle a dispute to figure out who is responsible for finding a permanent solution.

"Public works has come in, they are filling in the hole -- it's a very temporary measure, but it will at least allow the residents to get out," said Fortson.

Harris says he spoke with the landlord and the county, but he didn't get a concrete answer on when the road would be good to go for his kids to cross.

"It was too dangerous for them. He actually had to jump down in the hole and heave my children over the hole to get them to where they could get to the bus stop to go to school ," said Harris.

We asked Harris if he felt safe with the temporary fix.

"Absolutely not, being as in the weather is so unpredictable, it's almost inevitable that it's going to rain soon," said Harris.

After county workers filled the hole, Harris' kids could walk across to get home. Fortson says the county will leave barrels on each side of the road as a safety precaution.

"I'm happy that I am going to be able to get out for today, but what is going to happen tomorrow?" said Harris.

Fortson says he doesn't know how long or how much it will cost to find a solid solution until the county and landlord sort things out.

If you see drainage issues such as clogged ditches or storm drains in your area, you can report them directly to Macon-Bibb Public Works through the app and through this website.

