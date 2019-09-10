WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — Right now, Wheeler County schools are on lockdown while the GBI investigates an alleged shooting threat.

School officials are posting about the matter on Facebook. They say a student noticed the alleged threat on social media and reported it.

They say the GBI has interviewed that student. The school district says all students are safe, but that law enforcement officers are patrolling all of their schools and no one is being allowed inside.

They say they'll keep parents updated on social media on today's release time and the investigation.

13WMAZ has reached out to the GBI, but have not heard back from them yet.

We'll update this story when more details are available.

