GLENWOOD, Ga. — A Wheeler County man is out on bond after being charged with three counts of arson earlier in August.

According to a news release, 23-year-old Charles Mason was arrested on Aug. 5 after a string of fires stretching from May 4 to Aug. 4.

The first two fires were set in the woods, and the most recent one burned up a 52-foot semi-truck in Glenwood.

First degree arson is a felony punishable with a maximum fine of $50K and a prison term between 1-20 years. Third degree arson is a felony punishable with a maximum fine of $10K and a prison term between 1-5 years.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges against Mason are expected, according to the release.

