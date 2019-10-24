WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged two juveniles for threats against Wheeler County Middle/High School.

According to a news release from the GBI, on October 9, investigators looked into an alleged shooting threat at the school posted on Facebook. They say a student noticed the alleged threat on social media and reported it. Investigators found that it was made by two juveniles.

On October 18, the GBI charged the two with False Report of a Crime and Disruption of a Public School.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

