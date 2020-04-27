WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — A Wheeler County teen was arrested Monday after a man was shot by his nephew over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a 16-year-old is in the custody of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice where he is charged with Aggravated Assault, Pointing gun at another, Possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and Theft by taking.

Saturday, Wheeler County deputies found E.J. Bess shot in the chest at his home on Ag Lane in Alamo.

Investigators found out Bess came home and discovered someone had burglarized his bedroom, taking two handguns.

Bess found the two handguns in his 16-year-old nephew's bedroom in the house.

Bess confronted his nephew, and that's when the juvenile shot him once in the chest.

A helicopter took him to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

