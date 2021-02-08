Dublin's Jackson Street Plaza has won a national award for historic restoration projects.

Dublin city engineer Matthew Bradshaw says that the last building was a gymnastics facility connected to two other buildings.

"Before the plaza, we would actually be standing in a building right now. We tore, basically, three buildings down so we could build this plaza," Said Bradshaw

"It all started with somebody's vision and they ran with it. I am glad they did. I am excited. I mean, I bought my building because I knew this was coming inevitably."

Richard Mascaro, the owner of Company Supply, said that the plaza has been a catalyst in the revitalization of the downtown.

"When we started this project, every owner on this block completely renovated their buildings. Really, when I walk in here, I feel like I am in Macon or Atlanta. This is not something a small town can usually commit this kind of money to," said Mascaro.

Dublin City Manager Lance Jones said the city spent $3 million in SPLOST money on this project, and it has spurred almost $7 million of investment in the neighborhood.

"I think this made us a town where the sidewalks don't roll up at 9:00. We just got to keep it growing. You always got to be looking for that next thing to add on. Everybody is like, 'That plaza is nice,' but you get used to it and you are looking for that next little popping thing," said Jones.