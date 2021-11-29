Court date for former Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson not yet set

Johnson was indicted in September and faces charges of violating her oath and obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Almost a week after a Glynn County jury found three men guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, attention turns to the former district attorney now facing charges related to her handling of the investigation.

Though Arbery was shot to death in Feb. 2020, it took more than two months for Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan to be charged for his murder. That was only after video of Arbery's death was made public, sparking national outrage.

Part of the outrage centered on then-Brunswick County District Attorney Jackie Johnson. A grand jury indicted Johnson in September on charges of violating her oath and obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer.

Officials said the former DA failed "to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity."

To Brunswick native, DeWayne Hendrix, justice is holding Johnson accountable.

"She should get the harshest penalty she could possibly get for what she's done," Hendrix said. "I hope she gets prosecuted to the fullest extent."

First Coast News reached out to Georgia officials including the Attorney General's office, Brunswick District Attorney's office and the Glynn County's clerk of superior court for comment on the status of her case.

The AG's office said it's "unable to comment due to pending criminal prosecution."