With Moderna starting COVID vaccine trials in children, when will other companies start?

MACON, Ga. — Across the country, millions of adults are being vaccinated against COVID-19, but trials are still underway to determine if the vaccine is safe and effective for children.



On March 16, Moderna announced that it had given the first doses of its vaccine in young children in a trial for children ages 6 months to less than 12-years-old. The company also previously launched a trial in kids ages 12-17 in December.

Julia Sterling is eager for a vaccine to be approved for young kids.

“As long as we can get it safely and and as soon as possible...I'll be first in line with my two kids,” said Sterling.



Sterling hopes kids can get vaccinated before the next school year, but she does have some questions. She wonders if kids will need two doses of the vaccine.



"Are they going to split it? He's seven, and obviously a lot bigger than my two-year-old. How's this going to work," she wondered.

13WMAZ reached out to Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to find out their plans to expand their trials.

"In the coming months, we intend to share the results from the 12 to 15-year-old cohort in our Phase 3 trial and then in return begin a pediatric study in 5 to 11-year-olds. Moving below 12 years of age will require a new study and potentially a modified formulation or dosing schedule," said Pfizer Media Relations.

"Preparations are underway to extend our clinical trials to children. Our investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate will initially be tested in a small number of adolescents, which will be expanded to a larger group in a step-wise approach, if initial data shows an acceptable safety profile," said Johnson & Johnson Media Relations.

Currently, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and older. Pzifer's vaccine is approved for ages 16 and older.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says the timeline for kids vaccine availability will be a federal decision.

“So if anybody in our local area, that is age 17 or 16 needs to get the vaccine, they'll have to seek out the Pfizer vaccine from a provider,” said Hokanson. “It all depends on how these individual companies' clinical trials on those specific age groups pan out, because a clinical trial can go well and meet with FDA approval, or it can go not so well and meet with FDA denial, they'd have to go back and look at adjusting the product itself to make sure that it's safe for all age uses."