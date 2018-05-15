The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a personal armed robbery that happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, outside the Serena Wholesale on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

Deputies say 32 year-old Raul Dastellano Nistail and 31 year-old Enoch Laorre Raver had just parked outside Serena Wholesale when man walked up from behind and hit Nistail in the back of the head.

Authorities say the suspect had what appeared to be a gun, and yelled, "Where is the money?"

The suspect pulled Raver out of the vehicle and threw him to the ground.

He took cash, one of the men's cell phones, and keys to the vehicle before running away toward Bloomfield Drive.

Responders took Nistail and Raver to the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

