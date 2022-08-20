Sweet treats: where to find some of the tastiest desserts in Central Georgia

From cakes to cookies to candy, here are some places to visit to tame your sweet tooth.

MACON, Ga. — Decadent Dessert Bar

Decadent Dessert Bar offers a large variety of different desserts and has a fantastic atmosphere.

They have a location in downtown Macon and one in Warner Robins.

The menu covers almost anything you could ask for, with cake, cookies, coffee, milkshakes, ice cream, smoothies, pies, brownies, puddings, and so much more.

The portions are big for the price of the items, so you get plenty of bang for your buck.

If you want to stop by Decadent in the morning, they also offer a breakfast menu and several different flavors and varieties of coffee.

The bar is also pet friendly and offers pup cups and ice cream for furry friends.

Bonnie's Cookies

Bonnie's Cookies has got you covered if a cookie is what you crave.

They offer several flavors of cookies, from traditional ones like chocolate chip and sprinkle to 'premium flavors,' which include red velvet, apple walnut crisp, and a few more.

They also make their cookies with no preservatives, which makes them delicious but gives them a short shelf life, so plan to eat them the day you get them or store them in an airtight container.

The store is on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon and at the Galleria Mall in Centerville.

If you don't like going to the store or don't want to drive that far, you can order cookies online that can be shipped to your doorstep.

Hello Boba Café

If you are strolling downtown and want to grab a refreshing drink for dessert, Hello Boba café offers a fun environment to lounge and relax while sipping on sweets.

There are many comfy chairs, cool décor, and games put out for people to play while they drink and eat.

You can also grab some Japanese Kit Kats and other snacks to pair with your Boba tea if you want something to munch on.

They also have a dessert called 'bubble waffles,' which can be served in a dish with ice cream and toppings or a cone with ice cream in the center.

Dango, a Japanese dessert made similarly to mochi, was also offered at the café for a while.

Wilson's Bakery

Wilson's bakery in Warner Robins is a favorite of many in the area.

They not only have pastries, cakes, and pies but have a famous Fingernut cookie that has been a staple of the bakery for years.

The cookie was even voted Best of the BEST IN 2020.

The bakery also has options to order petite fours, holiday desserts, and custom cake orders.

They also offer dog treats for pets.

Oh Honey

Oh Honey is a new bakery in Macon, near Ingleside Village Pizza.

They have a wide variety of baked goods, coffee and even serve cakes and donuts.

They truly have "cakes that your grandmother would approve of."

They also have sandwiches and charcuterie boards if you're more of a savory person.

You can get the boards pre-ordered and catered to events of your choice.

The environment and décor in Oh Honey is also aesthetically pleasing, so if you're looking for somewhere to relax and chill with your coffee or pastry, it is the place to go.