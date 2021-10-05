All GEMA mass vaccine centers are set to close on May 21st at 5 p.m. due to lack of demand. Local medical systems and pharmacies will continue to provide vaccines.

MACON, Ga. — In a couple of weeks, Georgia is set to close its eight statewide mass vaccination centers, including the ones at the Macon State Farmers Market and Sandersville's Word of Life Church.

Back in February, the vaccine site at Macon State Farmers Market had cars lined up bumper to bumper.

Three months later, and it looks like the complete opposite.

"We started noticing a decline in the last 2 or 3 weeks now," said Site Manager Kerry Futch.

Futch said they’ve seen about a 92% decrease in daily appointments.

"We were doing about 2,000 a day. Now, we’re down to about 150 to 200 a day."

As of the end of last week, Futch said they’ve vaccinated a total of about 52,000 people since opening.

The shutdown was expected as supply increased.

"Now that the vaccine is more readily available," said Futch. "It’s at all our different locations, Walgreens, Publix, Walmart."

Across the street from the farmer’s market was Atrium Health Navicent’s drive-thru vaccine site. They shut down also because of lack of demand.

"We’ve had to right size our vaccine locations to the amount of demand and resources there," said Dr. Sanford Duke, executive vice president of Atrium Health Navicent.

Dr. Duke said they will continue to offer vaccines at Navicent Wellness Center in north Macon, Navicent Health Baldwin and Navicent Health Peach .

Appointments are not necessary, but highly advised.

"We’ve given out 30,000 vaccines – that’s a drop in the bucket -- so, no, I don’t see an end to this, not in the near future," said Dr. Duke.

Founder of Scott's Health Mart Pharmacy, Dr. Wade Scott, has also noticed a drop in appointments.

He believes it’s because the people who wanted to get the shot already did.

"Now you’re dealing with people who are somewhat hesitant," said Dr. Scott.

He thinks they’ll see an increase in appointments again.

"You’re gonna see a lot of young people when they’re getting ready to go off to college."

Increase or not, Dr. Scott said there’s no plan to stop vaccinations at his pharmacy.

"We’re going to continue to provide shots as long as there’s one person out there that need the shot."