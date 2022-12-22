List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families.
Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United Way of Central Georgia.
Holiday Meals
- December 23:
- Rescue Mission will drive around and pass out lunch, with breakfast at Daybreak at 7:30 a.m., and lunch at 11:00 a.m.
- December 24:
- Weekend Lunch at Christ Church in the Alley; lunch serving lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- December 25:
- 11:00 a.m. dinner at Rescue Mission on Zebulon, and at 8:00 a.m. the organization will drive around and pass out meals around the city
- Centenary United Methodist Church at 1290 Ash St. will host a Breakfast at 7:30 a.m.
- Heritage on 4116 Houston will have a sit down Christmas dinner from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Weekend Lunch at Christ Church Church will be offering a Christmas meal serving begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until 12:15 p.m.
- Salvation Army Dinner at 1955 Broadway, it lasts from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a 4 p.m. snack
- December 26-30:
- Daybreak will provide a meal Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 12 p.m., and on Tuesday it will be served at 12:30 p.m.
- December 31, Jan 1:
- Church in the Alley, Weekend 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. lunch
Routine Meals
- Christ Episcopal Church located at 2nd Street Alley provides Lunch Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 1 p.m.
- Loaves & Fishes Ministries located at 651 MLK Jr. Blvd. has sack lunches on Tuesdays, and has snacks everyday at noon.
- Macon Outreach at Mulberry located at 267 First St holds breakfast Tuesdays from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Home Delivered Meals: these are for the homebound elderly, and you can call the Middle Georgia Area Agency on Aging to apply at 478- 751-6466.
- Daybreak located at 174 Walnut Street 216-9119 has breakfast on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30 a.m.
- Rescue Mission of Mid Georgia located at 774 Hazel St. has a daily meal at 3 p.m.