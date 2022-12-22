List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

Several organizations in Macon-Bibb have prepared to serve holiday meals for those who need it as Christmas approaches.

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families.

Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United Way of Central Georgia.

Holiday Meals

- December 23:

Rescue Mission will drive around and pass out lunch, with breakfast at Daybreak at 7:30 a.m., and lunch at 11:00 a.m.

- December 24:

Weekend Lunch at Christ Church in the Alley; lunch serving lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

- December 25:

11:00 a.m. dinner at Rescue Mission on Zebulon, and at 8:00 a.m. the organization will drive around and pass out meals around the city

Centenary United Methodist Church at 1290 Ash St. will host a Breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

Heritage on 4116 Houston will have a sit down Christmas dinner from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Weekend Lunch at Christ Church Church will be offering a Christmas meal serving begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until 12:15 p.m.

Salvation Army Dinner at 1955 Broadway, it lasts from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a 4 p.m. snack

- December 26-30:

Daybreak will provide a meal Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 12 p.m., and on Tuesday it will be served at 12:30 p.m.

- December 31, Jan 1:

Church in the Alley, Weekend 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. lunch

Routine Meals

- Christ Episcopal Church located at 2nd Street Alley provides Lunch Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 1 p.m.

- Loaves & Fishes Ministries located at 651 MLK Jr. Blvd. has sack lunches on Tuesdays, and has snacks everyday at noon.

- Macon Outreach at Mulberry located at 267 First St holds breakfast Tuesdays from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

- Home Delivered Meals: these are for the homebound elderly, and you can call the Middle Georgia Area Agency on Aging to apply at 478- 751-6466.

- Daybreak located at 174 Walnut Street 216-9119 has breakfast on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30 a.m.