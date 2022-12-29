'Tis the season to recycle your holiday trash in Central Georgia, but where does it go?

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Christmas passed and left behind loads of trash, you're in good company. But what happens to your trash after December 25th?



Think about it. All the discarded trash from gifts and holiday meals makes for a busy week for sanitation workers here at Houston County solid waste disposal facilities.



"We pick up a lot of extra traffic, especially from homeowners. They have a lot of extra boxes and gift wrap from Christmas," Terry Dietsch said.



On average, Dietsch, Solid Waste Superintendent, says 1100 to 1200 tons of trash per day passes through this 2600-acre facility.



"Yesterday we had 316 customers, which you know, we average probably 250 a day, but that's the increase in traffic from private citizens and homeowners coming in from the Christmas rush">



The landfill's life is about 100 years-- and as it grows old, it has another special function.



"The garbage truck comes by and picks up your trash from your house. It is actually compacted in that truck the best they can to a certain pound per square inch. They come to the landfill. We weigh it on computerized scales," he explained.



Afterward, it's brought somewhere out here and packed into the soil.

It immediately begins to make methane gas that's turned into electricity for 1700 homes.



"As we complete phases of the landfill, we put in landfill gas extraction wells to pull the gas back out and right now, were running two generators, generating electricity with landfill gas," he said.



Making your trash a gift that keeps on giving.