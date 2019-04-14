13WMAZ is airing extended weather coverage instead of the Masters Green Jacket Ceremony due to severe weather, after Tiger Woods won the tournament.

Viewers can click here to watch the Master's on masters.com for free.

13WMAZ will resume regularly scheduled programming when the severe weather threat has passed.

We will replay the entire Masters tournament this evening on 13WMAZ.

Click here for live updates on storm coverage.

