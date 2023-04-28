List: Where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Macon

Several restaurants are offering drink and food specials, so you can fiesta all night long!

MACON, Ga. — Cinco de Mayo is only a week away!

If you want to 'fiesta' this year, several restaurants in Macon are offering food and drink specials for your night out:

1. Cinco De Mayo at Northside Cheers

When: May 5, from 11:30 a.m. to close

Where: 3852 Northside Drive in Macon

Northside Cheers has all sorts of drink specials for the holiday, including $2 Corona/Modelos, $1 house tequila shots, $3 house margaritas, and a $4 Georgia Peach special.

They also have food specials, like free chips and salsa when you buy a beer bucket, and other deals! Keith Williams will be performing from 7 - 10 p.m.

2. 'Cinco de Bricko' at The Brick Macon

When: May 5, beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: 1305 Hardeman Ave in Macon

In their Facebook post, The Brick says they may not be a Mexican restaurant, but they still know how to fiesta!

They say there will be drink specials, Mexican themed dishes, and a mariachi band playing live music.

3. Cinco de Mayo feat. The Macon Sound live at The Hummingbird

When: May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 430 Cherry Street in Macon

The Hummingbird of course has drink specials all night, as well as a pepper eating contest! Enter, and you could win some great prizes.

The Macon Sound will also take the stage at 10 p.m. for a live music performance.

4. Cinco De Mayo with DJ Laylo Lopez at The Society Garden

When: May 5, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: 2389 Ingleside Avenue in Macon

The Society Garden will Have DJ Laylo Lopez spinning Latin music all night long, as well as taco food trucks to grab a bite to eat!

5. Cinco de Mayo party w/ Tres Hombres live at 20’s Pub

When: May 5, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: 3076 Riverside Drive in Macon

20's Pub is hosting live music from the Tres Hombres starting at 9 p.m., and a pepper eating contest!

There is no cover, and you can also check out the weekly specials for the pub on their Facebook Page.