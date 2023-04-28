List: Where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Cinco de Mayo is only a week away!
If you want to 'fiesta' this year, several restaurants in Macon are offering food and drink specials for your night out:
1. Cinco De Mayo at Northside Cheers
When: May 5, from 11:30 a.m. to close
Where: 3852 Northside Drive in Macon
Northside Cheers has all sorts of drink specials for the holiday, including $2 Corona/Modelos, $1 house tequila shots, $3 house margaritas, and a $4 Georgia Peach special.
They also have food specials, like free chips and salsa when you buy a beer bucket, and other deals! Keith Williams will be performing from 7 - 10 p.m.
2. 'Cinco de Bricko' at The Brick Macon
When: May 5, beginning at 11 a.m.
Where: 1305 Hardeman Ave in Macon
In their Facebook post, The Brick says they may not be a Mexican restaurant, but they still know how to fiesta!
They say there will be drink specials, Mexican themed dishes, and a mariachi band playing live music.
3. Cinco de Mayo feat. The Macon Sound live at The Hummingbird
When: May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 430 Cherry Street in Macon
The Hummingbird of course has drink specials all night, as well as a pepper eating contest! Enter, and you could win some great prizes.
The Macon Sound will also take the stage at 10 p.m. for a live music performance.
4. Cinco De Mayo with DJ Laylo Lopez at The Society Garden
When: May 5, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: 2389 Ingleside Avenue in Macon
The Society Garden will Have DJ Laylo Lopez spinning Latin music all night long, as well as taco food trucks to grab a bite to eat!
5. Cinco de Mayo party w/ Tres Hombres live at 20’s Pub
When: May 5, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 3076 Riverside Drive in Macon
20's Pub is hosting live music from the Tres Hombres starting at 9 p.m., and a pepper eating contest!
There is no cover, and you can also check out the weekly specials for the pub on their Facebook Page.
13WMAZ will update this list as more restaurants announce their Cinco de Mayo plans.