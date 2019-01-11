MACON, Ga. — Two teens were arrested and a third hospitalized after an attempted burglary at a north Macon apartment complex.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a burglary in progress at the Whispering Woods Apartments on Northside Drive around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

They were initially told the suspects were climbing up a balcony and trying to get in an apartment, and then were later told the trio had run off into the woods.

Deputies found them trying to get into a gray Dodge Avenger and put the three into custody.

During questioning, it was determined that they tried to get into the apartment but got scared off when they realized the resident was still at home.

The three were identified as: 18-year-old Jaeson Cotton, 17-year-old Jaylin Garrett and 17-year-old Jermaine Hollingshed.

Cotton was charged with burglary and released on bond. Garrett was charged with burglary and is being held on a $8,450 bond.

Hollingshed was taken to the Medical Center for an injury he received when he fell off the apartment balcony. The release says he’ll be charged when he is released.

