Argument between Dublin couple led to fatal shooting, police say

Ben Whitaker, an RN at Fairview Park, is charged with murdering his newlywed wife, Tiffani

DUBLIN, Ga. — Police are releasing new details Thursday after a Dublin woman was found dead in her home and her husband was charged with her murder.

According to Chief Tim Chatman, Ben and Tiffani Whitaker got into an argument sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning that ended with her being shot at least once.

Police were called to the newlywed couple’s Penn Avenue home for a welfare check around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They arrived at the home to find it locked, but they saw her body on the kitchen floor through the window. Ben and his car were not at the house, so police identified him as a person of interest.

His car was found abandoned in the woods in Wilkinson County, where he was also later found and taken into custody.

Chatman says Whitaker is cooperating with investigators and has given them a statement. Tiffani’s son is safe and was not at home during the argument.

Whitaker has not gone before the magistrate for his first appearance yet.

According to a Fairview Park Hospital spokesperson, he is employed there as a registered nurse.