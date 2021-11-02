Steven Ross took some time off for an injury to grow out his hair.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Whitestown firefighter used some down time on the job to finish a very important charitable project he's been working toward: donating his hair to children in need.

Steven Ross is a firefighter with the Whitestown Fire Department. The department posted on Facebook Thursday, sharing his generous effort.

"When an unexpected injury caused him to be off shift for a while, he was able to extend the project a little longer," the department wrote. "Today it came to an end and he will be donating the harvest to Children With Hair Loss in Michigan."

Ross posed while holding his forearm-length locks.