Elderly man with life-threatening injuries after 'car enthusiasts' cross into oncoming traffic in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police say a group of "car enthusiasts" crossed into traffic in a no passing zone and crashed head on with an elderly man. Multiple other vehicles were involved and subsequent accidents.

The group was traveling westbound on Whitlock Avenue when "for reasons unknown," the lead car decided to cross into oncoming traffic, police said.

Other members of the group followed and an accident occurred just west of the intersection with Dallas Highway Circle in front of Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery.

The motorist who was traveling eastbound, an 84-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.