Whitney Bennett is taking his easel and talent all over Macon to shine a light on some of his hometown's greatest views

MACON, Ga. — Whitney Bennett has painted for as long as he can remember, and now he is using his talents to celebrate Macon and bring the community together.

In the last few weeks, Bennett, alongside wife Michelle Wofford, has struck out paintbrush in hand to capture some of Macon's iconic natural scenes.

Every Saturday, Bennett picks out a new spot to set up his easel and paint in the open air.

So far, he's brought places like Amerson River Park, Tattnall Square Park, and spots around downtown Macon to life on canvas.

"I just want to choose a place in Macon that's uplifting and inspiring," says Bennett. "One of our goals is to give back to the community as much as possible and this is one of the ways we do that."

While painting, Bennett looks forward to meeting as many new faces as possible and invites people to come out, whether to just say hello or paint alongside him.

Through his art work, Bennett repeatedly showcases how much love he has for the city of Macon.

"I am so proud to be a Maconite," says Bennett. "Being out in the open and seeing all of the wonderful things around Macon, all of the inspiring monuments, fountains, the parks, the downtown... it's absolutely gorgeous."

On Labor Day, Bennett set up shop at the fountain at the corner of Cherry and Third Street, encouraging Central Georgians to come out and commission him for paintings on the spot.

Through his weekly painting sessions, Bennett wants to inspire and uplift the the people around him.

"It motivates me... just knowing that I have brought just a little bit of light into this world," says Bennett. "There is a lot of light in Macon and it shines and we can see it everywhere we go."