Who is responsible for paying the Title Ad Valorem Tax on a car?

A woman bought her white, two-door Lexus in June 2023. After three months, she still doesn't have a license plate for her car.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — As you probably know, buying a car is quite a process. A big question some may have is who is responsible for paying the Title Ad Valorem Tax, or TAVT, for a vehicle purchased in Georgia?

After purchasing a car from 360 Automotive Group in Macon, Debra Hines said she is being forced to pay it.

So, who is actually responsible for paying for this?

Hines bought her white, two-door Lexus in June 2023. After three months, she still doesn't have a license plate for her car.

"I can't drive my car because it's expired," Hines said.

She told 13WMAZ this is all because the dealership refuses to pay the TAVT on the car. Instead, Hines said the owner, Larry Hines, wants her to pay $600 plus a penalty fee.

"I drove to Atlanta, to the Department of Revenue's [and] they gave me this paperwork telling me I did not have to pay that [and] that is his fee," Hines said.

We asked Macon-Bibb's tax commissioner Wade McCord to see if this was true and told us yes.

"There's basically two ways to purchase a vehicle. One is from some type of automobile dealer and the other is through a casual sale where a person sells to another person," McCord said.

In Hines' case, she bought the vehicle from a dealer, so McCord said handling the TAVT isn't legally all on Hines.

"The dealer should be doing the title work, and they're obligated to under Georgia law and they're obligated to do it within 30 days of the purchase," McCord said.

13WMAZ called Harris to ask why he hadn't paid it.

"The customer can either include the TAVT into their sale price, or they can elect to pay it on their own, which we will collect that from them and pay the state," he said.

According to Harris, Hines agreed to not include the TAVT in her payments, thus, in his words, making her responsible for paying it.

"We explained to Ms. Hines she has 20 days to pay a TAVT," Harris said.

Hines said that's not at all what she agreed to. Meanwhile, Harris told us they are now registering her name on the car months after the purchase.

With all of that, who is paying the TAVT on the car now?

"She paid two car notes since she had this vehicle and I deferred the car notes and just applied that towards her taxes," Harris said.

That's something Hines said she was unaware of until after our phone call with Harris when we told her about it.

We asked why even go through all of the trouble.

"I'm not going to allow him to do this," Hines said.

Hines showed us her bill of sales for the car and it indicates that tax isn't on her. We also called Harris to talk about this, but he hasn't called us back.