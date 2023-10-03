Choose the next Cadbury Bunny! Vote by March 14, 2023

All the animals are rescues. Whichever one wins gets $5,000 for their family and $5,000 for a rescue organization.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Cadbury Egg. For as long as most of us remember, it has been in an Easter basket.



The creme egg as we know it was first sold as Fry's Creme Eggs and after Cadbury bought Fry's, it became the Cadbury Crème Egg in 1971.

Another staple is the Cadbury Bunny, which made its debut in the mid-1980s. The ‘Bunny’ has changed over the years. This year, there are 10 finalists this year and all are rescue animals. Included in the list, are a beaver, a guinea pig, a chihuahua, an actual bunny (with one ear), a chinchilla, a hunting dog, a miniature horse, a duck, a sheep, as well as a cat that can give you a high five!

The sheep, named Timmy, lives at the Funky Chicken Rescue Sanctuary in California. There are more than 200 animals at the sanctuary, but the woman running the rescue farm wanted Timmy to represent them all.

He’s come a really long way. There is a video of Timmy when he first got there. An infection had left him unable to walk. With the help of leg braces – and some faith – Timmy slowly began walking, then running and even hopping.

“Four different vets he needed to be euthanized so that he would never walk again. But I knew he would,” said Darcy Smith, Co-Founder of Funky Chicken Rescue Vacaville.