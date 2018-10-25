DUBLIN — Dublin firefighters are usually out on calls when they're riding around, but sometimes they're on a call to a school.

Firefighters read to students at Hillcrest Elementary every Thursday and call they themselves the "Smokebusters."

"We're always going to wrecks and stuff...when stuff bad is happening to people, so it would give the fire department the opportunity to do something positive," Sgt. Michael Daniel said.

Two months ago, school leaders asked the fire department to come and read and the rest is history.

Every Thursday, firefighters spend at least an hour reading to students throughout the day and Daniel says it's already paying off.

"[It's] seeing them do great on their book reports and just the look of joy on their face when you come and read to them," Daniel said.

Principal Sherell Edmond agrees, adding that students now see the firefighters in a new way.

"It's important for our kids to see that other members of our community are valued contributors and really do care about their learning," Edmond said.

Ken Elerson, a Dublin native, says his reason for reading is personal.

"I enjoy reading, I read every chance I get, I think it's it important to instill in kids a love and enjoyment in reading as well because it improves everything in life. The better you can read ,the better you can do everything I believe," Elerson said.

The Smokebusters say they have plans to make sure students at other Dublin City Schools are reading as well.

