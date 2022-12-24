Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures

Some folks ventured out into the cold temperatures this weekend for some last minute holiday shopping.

MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!

A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons.

So what brought them out in the cold?

Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but instead decided to just get food for the upcoming week.

One woman said this was her first time out in the cold this week since she works from home.

Macon resident Leroy Howard says he made sure he got his shopping out of the way before the stores closed.

"I wanted to come out before it gets too cold, with tonight and all. Because I know stores are going to close early, so I hope everybody has a nice Christmas and everything," he said.