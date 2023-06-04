Why the Masters champions win a green jacket

Augusta's Green jacket has its roots in England, where the Royal Liverpool Golf Club wore red coats back in the 1930s.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Why do Masters champions win a green jacket?

Augusta's Green jacket has its roots in England, where the Royal Liverpool Golf Club wore red coats back in the 1930s.

Champion golfer Bobby Jones brought the tradition to the US when he designed Augusta National just a few years later.

In 1949, the club decided the victor of that year's masters, and all previous champions would get their own version.

That tradition has continued each year, for the past seven decades.

But there are some weird rules for those famous green jackets.

The jackets cannot be removed from, and can only be worn on, the grounds of Augusta National.

Though winners are permitted to take theirs home for a year, as long as they bring it back to hang in the champion's locker room.

Masters champions have found various uses for their green jackets during their limited-time home ownership, doing everything from grilling out, to photoshoots with their kids wearing it.

And if you want one of your own, good luck.

Only a couple of jackets have made their way to auction, each selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

