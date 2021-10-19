Here's why we're seeing less fall leaves right now

We should be partially peaking with foliage around this time, but we're not there yet.

MACON, Ga. — The most iconic imagery from fall centers around the leaves, but some of the trees around Central Georgia are just now changing color.

That's because we've been warmer than average over the last month or so. When there is the proper amount of sunlight, the plants receive energy in their chlorophyll to keep their leaves.

Once the temperatures drop and we lose too much sunlight, the plants drop their leaves in order to conserve energy and stay alive.

Around this time in October, we should be partially peaking with foliage. By November 1, we should be at our peak for fall leaves.

We look to be a few degrees warmer than average heading into the next five days with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with sunshine during most of those days.

So, unfortunately, the peak for fall leaves may happen a little later this year.